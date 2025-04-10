Arsenal in battle with Liverpool to sign Ajax star Jorrel Hato

Arsenal and Liverpool are in battle to sign highly-rated Ajax defender Jorrel Hato this summer, according to TBR Football.

The youngster has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects not just in the Eredivisie but in Europe since making his Ajax debut as a substitute against SC Cambuur in February 2023, becoming the third youngest player to debut for Ajax in the league at 16 years and 335 days.

The six-cap Netherlands international — who has contributed eight goals playing as a left-back — has attracted significant interest this summer, as TBR Football claims that the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have indicated interest in the youngster — who is expected to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena this summer.

For the Gunners, the report claims that the North London side have been tracking the Dutchman since he was 16 and remain keen on the left-back, despite having Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly in that position.

On the other hand, the Reds — who have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old this season — are also in the fray to sign the teenager as a potential replacement for Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas, who is expected to leave the club this summer, as per the report.

Both Premier League clubs are set to battle for the versatile defender’s signature this summer, and it’ll be interesting to see who can afford the player, who will likely cost more than his €30m (£25m) Transfermarkt valuation.

Versatile left-back

Arsenal are well stacked at left-back. They began the season playing Jurrien Timber before moving him to right-back. Calafiori seemed to be Mikel Arteta’s first choice, but injury concerns have seen the Italian drop down the pecking order.

Youngster Lewis-Skelly is already justifying the hype he received in his academy days with remarkable performances this season, particularly against Manchester City and, most recently, Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Gunners also have Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko in that position, but according to the report, both players are expected to leave this summer. Tierney’s contract is running out, and Zinchenko is expected to receive offers.

Hence, a move to Liverpool makes more sense for the youngster, who will need significant game time to improve his qualities.

With Tsimikas expected to leave this summer and Andy Robertson’s contract expiring next summer, Hato will have less competition at Liverpool and may be better off continuing his development at Anfield.