Tottenham ‘pushing’ to sign Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘pushing’ to sign Crystal Palace star Tyrick Mitchell this summer, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Destiny Udogie has been the first choice left-back option for the Lilywhites and apart from the Italian, Ange Postecoglou currently has Ben Davies and Sergio Reguillon for this position.

However, the Welsh international is set to leave as a free agent upon the expiration of his current contract at the end of this season, while Reguillon has been on the periphery this term and is highly likely to leave as well.

Additionally, it has recently been reported that Manchester City have registered their interest in signing Udogie as a potential option to strengthen the left-back position.

So, the North London club are seemingly planning to strengthen the left side of the defence in the upcoming transfer window. On TBR Football, Bailey says that Spurs are ‘huge admirers’ of Mitchell and are ‘pushing’ to secure his service.

Mitchell to Tottenham

The 25-year-old is considering leaving Selhurst Park and the Eagles have started exploring options to replace him. His existing deal will expire at the end of this season, therefore, the Lilywhites can hire him for free.

From our partner tips.gg

Mitchell has been in fine form under Oliver Glasner’s guidance in recent campaigns. In 37 Premier League appearances last term, he made five goal contributions and kept 10 clean sheets.

This season, he has registered four assists and kept 10 clean sheets in 30 league appearances. The Crystal Palace star has even helped his side reach the semi-final of the FA Cup. Mitchell is a Premier League proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham to support Udogie if they purchase him.

However, if the former Udinese star eventually leaves this summer, Tottenham should go for a more proven player along with the 25-year-old.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club opt to lure Mitchell to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the defensive department.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou’s side have had a disappointing campaign this season, languishing in the bottom half of the table, as a result, the Australian boss’ future isn’t secured.