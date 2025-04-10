Man Utd eye move for Bryan Mbeumo as Matheus Cunha alternative

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo as a potential alternative if they fail to land Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha this summer, as per GIVEMESPORT.

Mbeumo has been a revelation in England since moving from French second-division side Troyes in 2019. He’s currently enjoying his most prolific season in West London, with 22 goal contributions for the Bees, and it’s no surprise that United are eyeing a move for him as an alternative to Cunha.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Mbeumo’s performances for Thomas Frank’s side this season have made him a potential transfer option. The Red Devils will ‘consider’ making a swoop for him if they fail to land their primary target, Cunha, this summer.

However, while Brentford will likely demand a significant fee for the 25-year-old, who has a £50m price tag, United could take advantage of his contractual situation, as he currently earns £45k-per-week with just one year left at the Gtech Community Stadium, as per the report.

Although Cunha has remained Man United’s primary target, the report adds that concerns over his disciplinary record have prompted the club to explore alternative options — especially as they must secure Champions League qualification and offload players to generate the funds required to trigger his release clause.

Primary target

The Red Devils have now set their sights on Mbeumo, who has been described as ‘one of the best players in the Premier League’ by journalist Dan Bardell, as well as Sporting CP’s Francisco Trincao and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who they believe would form a solid partnership in attack if they secure a move in the summer, according to the report.

When it comes to consistency in performances, creativity, technical ability, a high work rate, and a sharp eye for goal, Mbeumo is undoubtedly a name that will be on the lips of many football fans. Perhaps now is the perfect time for him to take the next step in his career and truly showcase his talents on a bigger stage.

Much like Sadio Mane’s move from Southampton to Liverpool, Leandro Trossard’s switch from Brighton to Arsenal, and Ollie Watkins’ transfer from Brentford to Aston Villa — all of which led to success — there’s little doubt that Mbeumo would thrive at the Theatre of Dreams should United secure a deal for the prolific forward in the summer.