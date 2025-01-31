Man Utd ‘exploring’ deal to sign Sporting’s Geovany Quenda

Manchester United are reportedly ‘exploring’ the possibility of signing Sporting CP star Geovany Quenda, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have been used to playing with a back-four system so, they have several fullback options with Tyrell Malacia, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot being among them.

However, new head coach Ruben Amorim has been using a back three system with wing-backs. United’s fullback options haven’t been able to showcase their best in the wing-back position and as a result, the Portuguese boss has found it difficult to implement his style of football at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce to reinforce the LWB position. Now, Amorim is looking to strengthen the opposite side as well.

On The Athletic, Ornstein says that Man Utd have identified Quenda as the primary target and are ‘exploring’ the possibility of purchasing him next summer.

Quenda to Man Utd

United haven’t made a formal proposal yet but are set to step up efforts to get the deal done after the conclusion of this winter window. Sporting are prepared to sell the 17-year-old – whose existing deal will expire in 2027 – and are ready to accept around £33m.

The Portuguese is a left-footed right-winger by traits and is also comfortable on the opposite side. However, he burst onto the scene playing as an RWB under Amorim’s guidance at Jose Alvalade Stadium. Therefore, it is likely that United are planning to purchase him to deploy in that position.

The youngster is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Quenda is a highly talented player and could become a top-class player in future. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 2-0 victory over FCSB in the Europa League, Man Utd will face off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.