Tottenham submit bid to seal late deal for Marc Guehi

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi before tonight’s 11 pm deadline, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Lilywhites have prioritised strengthening the defence late in the window having struggled with injury problems in this department in recent times.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have missed the majority of the games thus far this season due to their respective problems, while Radu Dragusin has now sustained a new injury.

Spurs have already signed Kevin Danso from RC Lens but are planning to purchase another defender before the deadline. Reporting on The Athletic, Ornstein says that Ange Postecoglou’s side have identified Guehi as a serious option and have launched a formal proposal to secure his service permanently.

Journalist Ed Aarons says Spurs’ offer was £55m up front with add-ons taking the total to around £70m. However, the South London club have rejected the bid as they don’t have any intention of parting ways with him in mid-season.

The player will enter the final year of his existing deal at the end of this season and Spurs are prepared to reignite their interest in purchasing him next summer. But, the Lilywhites aren’t alone in this race as several other Premier League clubs are also keen on purchasing him next summer.

Guehi to Tottenham

Newcastle United made an attempt to hire the Englishman last summer but the Eagles eventually managed to keep hold of him. Now, if they fail to persuade him to sign an extension over the coming months then they would be forced to cash-in on him in a cut-price deal next summer.

Guehi is a Premier League proven player and has also secured his place in the England national team’s starting eleven. He played a key role for his country in their run to the final of the European Championship last summer.

After failing to purchase him, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually hire anyone else before the deadline to reinforce the defence department.

Meanwhile, following a 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League, Tottenham will face off against Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday night.