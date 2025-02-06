Tottenham planning to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites enjoyed the best time in recent years under Mauricio Pochettino’s guidance but they didn’t spend much at that time to bolster the squad.

The Argentinian guided Spurs to finish top-four in the Premier League regularly, while he helped them reach the final of the Champions League in the 2018/19 season.

Since his departure, Tottenham have gone through a few top-class managers but haven’t been able to showcase the same level of consistency. Now, under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance, they have splashed the cash in the recent transfer windows but the on-field performances haven’t been good enough this season.

They spent over £200m ahead of last season and in the winter window. Last summer, Postecoglou was handed around £125m and in the recently concluded window, he was also allowed to hire a few new faces.

Sane to Tottenham

Mathys Tel is one of them and he has joined from Bayern Munich on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent at the end of this season. Spurs have decided to secure the Frenchman’s service following Dominic Solanke’s recent injury absence.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham are interested in signing yet another Bayern Munich star and Sane is on their radar this time around.

The former Manchester City star has entered the final few months of his current contract and isn’t close to signing an extension with the Bavarian club yet.

Therefore, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in recent times and Tottenham are looking to hire him as a free agent by taking advantage of his situation. Postecoglou’s side have even started talks to get the deal done.

Sane has showcased his qualities at the highest level, winning multiple major competitions with Bayern Munich. Moreover, he has proven his worth in the Premier League during his time with Manchester City.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club if they eventually manage to secure his service. However, the player is likely to demand a big salary package to join Spurs as a free agent.