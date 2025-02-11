West Ham remain keen on signing Real Sociedad’s Brais Mendez

West Ham United reportedly remain keen on signing Real Sociedad star Brais Mendez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the London Stadium in recent times and it was previously reported that the Hammers’ former manager Julen Lopetegui was willing to hire his compatriot to bolster the engine room.

However, the East London club relieved him of his duties having endured a difficult first half of this season and Graham Potter has been appointed as the new manager.

So, following that, it was thought that West Ham would cool their interest in purchasing Mendez but it appears they are still interested in him. Fichajes claim that Potter’s side have been keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s development before making a potential swoop.

La Real have no intention of letting their star man leave but, the opportunity of playing in the Premier League could tempt Mendes to move away from Reale Arena.

Mendez to West Ham

The 28-year-old is valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028 with Imanol Alguacil’s side. Therefore, they are expected to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him.

Mendez is a left-footed versatile midfielder as he likes to play in the box-to-box role but is also comfortable in the CAM position. He is excellent at taking set-pieces, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for scoring goals and also works hard without possession.

West Ham currently have Guido Rodriguez, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, Edson Álvarez, Lucas Paqueta, Carlos Soler and Andy Irving as the options to deploy in the engine room.

However, Rodriguez has seemingly fallen in the pecking order under Potter, while Soler has joined the club on a loan deal and could return to his parent club PSG at the end of this season.

Moreover, Alvarez was the subject of attention for other clubs in the January window so he could leave next summer and Irving doesn’t have much experience of top-flight football.

Therefore, signing a new midfielder would be the right decision and Mendez could be a shrewd acquisition if they purchase him as he has showcased his qualities in a top league like La Liga.