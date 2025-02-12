West Ham in battle with Tottenham to sign Richard Rios

West Ham United are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Palmeiras star Richard Rios, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Hammers enjoyed a successful spell under David Moyes’s guidance over the last few years, winning a Europa Conference League trophy. However, after parting ways with him, they have found themselves in an unstable situation.

Julen Lopetegui was appointed as the new manager to replace the Scotsman ahead of this season. The Spanish boss was even handed money to strengthen the squad last summer.

However, things didn’t go according to plan under him, so West Ham decided to relieve him of his duties. Graham Potter has been appointed as the new manager to steady the ship and take the club forward. The East London club are currently 15th in the Premier League with 27 points from 24 games.

In the meantime, West Ham have started looking at options to strengthen the squad next summer. Fichajes report that Potter’s side want to sign a new midfielder and have earmarked Rios as a serious target.

Battle

The player’s £84m release clause would be a huge stumbling block for the Hammers to get the deal done. However, the midfielder is keen on taking the next step in his career by moving to Europe. So, this could force Palmeiras to lower their valuation.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in purchasing the Colombian, moreover, Nottingham Forest are in this race as well. Therefore, West Ham will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal.

Spurs have Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall as the options to deploy in the engine room. Moreover, Archie Gray is another option for this position but has been playing in the centre-back position due to their injury crisis at the back.

Bergvall is still a teenager and needs time to develop his career. Therefore, Tottenham could do with adding a new midfielder ahead of next campaign.

Rios has showcased his qualities for Palmeiras in recent times and also helped Colombia reach the final of Copa America last summer. Therefore, the 24-year-old could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or West Ham if either club can purchase him for a reasonable price.