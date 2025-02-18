Tottenham eyeing summer deal for Jobe Bellingham



According to Givemesport, Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham ahead of a potential approach to sign him this summer.

The London heavyweights have had a poor Premier League campaign and they are 12th in the table with just 30 points after 25 games into the season. The mid-season spending has helped to stop the slide in recent games, but the board are expected to back manager Ange Postecoglou with more funds in the summer.

Givemesport claim that Spurs are one of the teams keeping tabs on Bellingham’s progress at Sunderland and they want to land him at the end of the campaign. The Black Cats are more likely to sell their prized asset if they don’t get promoted to the Premier League. The club are fourth in the Championship as of now.

Possible deal

Spurs are no strangers to pursuing young and upcoming talent. They recruited Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall last summer and both have played instrumental roles in the current campaign amid the continuous injury crisis.

Bellingham could be the next emerging talent arriving at Spurs. The 19-year-old can operate as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder. He has amassed 4 goals and 3 assists in all competitions for Sunderland this season.

The youngster has been brilliant in the defensive point of view. He has won more than 6 duels per Championship game for the Black Cats with an average of 5.7 recoveries, 1.9 tackles and 2.2 clearances for the promotion-chasing side.

He would perfectly fit into Postecoglou’s tactical system. The teenager is blessed with plenty of pace and could seamlessly adapt to the playing style. Bellingham could be available to purchase for £20 million if Sunderland are not promoted.

The price tag could be much higher if the Black Cats were to return to the top-flight. Arsenal and Manchester United have also been credited with serious interest in the player, but Spurs could have an upper hand with guarantee of regular minutes.

Bellingham will want to play regular first-team football during his formative years. With Arsenal chasing silverware, that is not an assurance. United likewise may not experiment with youth, and manager Ruben Amorim may want signings of his own.