Tottenham ‘willing’ to spend big to sign Pablo Barrios

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘willing’ to spend big to sign Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites have endured a woeful campaign this season, languishing in the bottom half of the table with 30 points from 25 games. Spurs’ primary objective is to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four.

They couldn’t manage to achieve that last term as they finished fifth and it is looking highly unlikely that Ange Postecoglou’s side will be able to qualify for the Champions League next season unless they somehow manage to win the Europa League title.

In the meantime, the summer window is approaching fast and Tottenham have seemingly started exploring the market to bolster the squad. Fichajes state that the North London club are planning to hire a new midfielder and Barrios is high on their wishlist having been impressed by his performances in La Liga in recent times.

They are even ‘willing’ to spend a fee of around £62m to lure him away from Metropolitano Stadium and Los Rojiblancos would find it difficult to reject that amount of money should they eventually receive the offer.

Barrios to Tottenham

The 21-year-old likes to play in a double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is good in the air, is a technically gifted player and can play out against high-pressing teams.

Moreover, he is efficient in defensive contributions. The Spaniard is a talented player and possesses high potential. But, he is still raw and has plenty of room to develop.

Spurs like hiring young players and Barrios would be a perfect option for the Lilywhites’ transfer policy. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the engine room.

Meanwhile, following a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League, Tottenham will face off against relegation-threatened Ipswich Town next weekend.

Spurs lost the reverse fixture against The Tractor Boys at home so they will be desperate to take revenge for that defeat in this encounter.