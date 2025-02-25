Tottenham in battle with Euro giants to sign Branthwaite

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with several clubs over a deal to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, as per Caught Offside.

Ange Postecoglou likes to play high-pressing football with a very high defensive line. So, the Australian boss needs quick centre-backs to implement his style properly.

Micky Van de Ven is one of the quickest defenders in the Premier League and with him, Spurs display excellent performances. However, they have found it difficult to maintain the same level amid the Dutchman’s absence.

He has been struggling with injury problems this season and the Lilywhites don’t have a proper backup to him. Therefore, it appears Postecoglou is planning to sign a new defender in the upcoming transfer window to support the former Wolfsburg man.

Caught Offside state that Tottenham are interested in Branthwaite and could make a concrete approach to secure his service ahead of next season.

Branthwaite to Tottenham

The 22-year-old has been the mainstay of the Toffees’ defence in recent times so they don’t want to lose him yet. They are planning to tie him down to a fresh long-term deal with his existing deal set to run until 2027 but if they are forced to cash-in next summer then they want a fee of around £70.

However, Spurs aren’t alone in this race as Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen on hiring him, while Real Madrid were interested in him previously and could revive their interest next summer.

Branthwaite, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is good in the air, extremely quick, comfortable playing out from the back and is also efficient in defensive contributions. Therefore, he would be an ideal option to support Van de Ven.

The youngster even played in the RCB position during his loan spell with PSV Eindhoven so he could be paired up with the Dutchman.

The Englishman is already a top-level player and possesses the potential to become a world-class centre-back in future. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they can eventually manage to secure his service by defeating their rivals in this race.

Meanwhile, following three consecutive victories in the Premier League, Tottenham will face off against Manchester City in midweek.