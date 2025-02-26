Tottenham ‘preparing to make an offer’ to sign Tyler Dibling

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘preparing to make an offer’ to sign Southampton star Tyler Dibling, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After enjoying the promotion last term, the Saints have endured a dire campaign in the Premier League this season, sitting at the bottom of the table with nine points from 27 games.

They are currently 13 points behind safety so it looks almost certain that they will go straight back to the Championship at the end of this season.

Amid this difficult time, the only bright spark for Southampton is the emergence of Dibling. After ranking through the Saints’ youth system, the 19-year-old joined Chelsea back in 2022.

However, having failed to settle down at Stamford Bridge, the youngster returned to his boyhood club and made his first-team debut in 2023 before establishing himself as a key player this season.

This is his first season in the Premier League and he has been displaying impressive performances despite the South Coast side’s struggles.

Dibling to Tottenham

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that Southampton would be forced to sell Dibling if they are relegated and a fee of around £25m would be enough to tempt the Saints to cash-in on him.

Tottenham are interested in him as they like hiring young talents and recently purchased Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray. The Lilywhites are even ‘preparing to make an offer’ to hire him next summer.

Brown said:

“Somebody will come along for Dibling at the end of the season. I can’t see Southampton doing much about that if they’re relegated. They’re going to have to make sales, and he’s the outstanding candidate for that given his value and the level of interest there is in him. “I think an offer of around £25million would be enough to get that done. I can see him making the move to Tottenham because they’re aiming to buy that sort of player. They’ve got Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Mikey Moore all coming into the team. “So there are quite a few young players in that team and I think they’ll want to add Dibling to that group. I imagine Tottenham will be preparing to make an offer for him at the end of the season.”

Dibling is a left-footed right-sided forward but is also comfortable in the attacking midfield and the box-to-box role. He is quick, strong, dynamic, has excellent ball-carrying ability and also works hard without possession.

The Englishman has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League and would be a great coup for Tottenham if they can eventually manage to secure his service.