Everton plot swoop to sign Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez

Everton are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez, as per journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees endured a difficult first half of this season but following David Moyes’s arrival as the new manager, they have been in excellent form in recent weeks.

Under the Scottish boss’ guidance, the Merseyside club have been unbeaten in the last seven Premier League games, accumulating 15 points during this period.

They are currently 16th in the table with 32 points from 27 games, sitting 15 points above the relegation zone. Therefore, they are looking set to keep hold of their top-flight status.

Now, Nixon reports (via GiveMeSport) that Everton want a new centre-back next summer and have registered their interest in Ordonez. The Belgian side want a fee of around £40m for the 20-year-old – whose current contract will run until 2028.

Ordonez to Everton

However, Aston Villa are also interested in signing him, therefore, the Merseyside club will have to overcome stiff competition to get the deal done next summer.

James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite have been the first-choice centre-back partnership for Everton in recent times. But, Branthwaite has continued to link with a move away from the club following his recent eye-catching displays.

On the other hand, Tarkowski will turn 34 next year and his existing deal will expire at the end of next campaign. Therefore, Moyes’s side are seemingly planning to hire a new defender this summer.

Ordonez, standing at 6ft 2in tall, has displayed bright performances for Brugge in the league and Champions League this season. He has guided his side to reach the last-16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

He is a right-footed player and is a centre-back by traits but can also provide cover in the right-back position if needed. The Ecuadorian could be a shrewd acquisition for Everton with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, the Toffees haven’t spent big on one player for a while due to their financial difficulties and the reported £40m fee seems a bit steep.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Everton eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Jan Breydel Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.