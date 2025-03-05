Tottenham keen on signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old attracted a lot of attention in the last summer window having displayed impressive performances in the Premier League last campaign.

The Lilywhites were even heavily linked with a move for him to bolster the frontline but eventually opted not to make a concrete approach. Instead, Ange Postecoglou’s side decided to go for other targets.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano states that Spurs have Eze on their wishlist since 2023 but they didn’t go for him as his release clause is very high and the payment term of the clause isn’t favourable either.

However, they remain keen on purchasing him and the Lilywhites aren’t alone in this race as other clubs also want him. Romano said:

“He’s on Spurs list since 2023, he’s always been highly rated at the club. But the release clause is very expensive and the payment for the clause is not allowed in 3/4 years as usually happens, so that’s what makes the deal difficult – and there are more clubs also keen.”

Eze to Tottenham

The Englishman will have two years left in his current contract this summer and has a £68m release clause in his current contract.

Eze hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s performances thus far this season, making eight goal contributions in 21 Premier League starts. He has been playing as a left-sided attacker in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation but can also play on the LW and No.8 positions.

Timo Werner joined Spurs on a loan deal last summer and is expected to return to RB Leipzig at the end of this season. On the other hand, Son Heung-min will turn 34 next year and is set to enter the final year of his current contract this summer.

So, perhaps, Postecoglou is willing to go for a new left winger. Eze is a Premier League proven player and has also been an England international.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, Tottenham may opt not to go for him once again this summer if the Eagles don’t lower their valuation.