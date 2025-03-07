Tottenham in battle with West Ham to sign Moise Kean

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with West Ham United over a deal to sign Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, as per GiveMeSport.

After letting Harry Kane leave the club ahead of last season, the Lilywhites initially didn’t hire anyone to replace the Englishman before purchasing Dominic Solanke for a club record fee last summer.

The Englishman started his life slowly for Spurs before sustaining an injury. He has been out for almost two months but is close to returning. Richarlison has been the backup centre forward option but the Brazilian has continued to struggle with fitness problems in recent seasons.

As a result, Son Heung-min played several games in the No.9 position. Tottenham signed Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich in the winter window to add depth to the attack but he has joined on loan and could return to his parent club at the end of this season.

Now, GiveMeSport report that Tottenham have started looking at options to sign a new striker this summer and have expressed their interest in Kean having been impressed by his performances in Serie A this season.

Battle

Spurs have asked to be kept informed about the striker’s situation and he has a £44m release clause in his current contract with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

However, Spurs aren’t alone in this race as Newcastle United and West Ham United are also keen on luring him away from Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The Hammers have been exploring the striker options in recent times as they want to refresh their ageing centre forward department. They hired Evan Ferguson from Brighton and Hove Albion in the winter window but he has joined on a loan deal.

The Irishman hasn’t been playing regularly at London Stadium so he might return to the Seagulls this summer.

Kean has been in excellent form this season, scoring 19 goals and registering two assists in all competitions. He previously failed in the Premier League during his time with Everton.

Therefore, the Italian might be open to returning to England to prove his worth. Kean has looked a more mature player this season and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or West Ham if either club purchase him.