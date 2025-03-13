Romero and Son start as Postecoglou makes 4 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs AZ Alkmaar

Tottenham Hotspur take on Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to secure their place in the last eight. The Lilywhites are now winless in three games on the bounce but need a positive result to progress to the next round.

Ange Postecoglou will be expected to field his best starting eleven with the Australian’s job also on the line given their precarious position in the Europa League. That said, here is a look at Spurs’ potential line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to be picked ahead of Antonin Kinsky and Fraser Forster in goal.

Defenders – Pedro Porro might keep his place as the right back from last time, while Destiny Udogie could come in at left back, replacing Djed Spence in the process. Cristian Romero started the game against Bournemouth and played an hour, so he could start in the heart of the backline as well, possibly partnering winter signing Kevin Danso.

Maddison and Son to feature

Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended after picking up a red card in the first leg, so Yves Bissouma might start as the defensive midfielder, while Pape Mata Sarr, who scored in the stalemate versus Bournemouth could play on the right side of midfield. James Maddison might complete the three-man setup after playing half an hour against the Cherries.

Forwards – Brennan Johnson might keep his place on the right flank, while Dominic Solanke is also expected to lead the line having started and completed 90 minutes in the Bournemouth clash. Son Heung-min was on the bench at the weekend but scored a penalty after coming on to rescue a point. He is also likely to enter the team and will be the favourite to start on the left wing.

Here’s a look at how Spurs might look on paper.