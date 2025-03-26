Tottenham showing ‘concrete interest’ in Tyler Dibling

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Southampton star Tyler Dibling, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The 19-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming summer window having displayed impressive performances for the Saints in the Premier League this season.

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg says that Tottenham are keen on signing the youngster and could make a formal approach this summer.

However, the Lilywhites aren’t the only club interested in him as Manchester City are also showing a firm interest in purchasing him, while RB Leipzig are plotting a swoop for the forward as well. They have even started pushing to seal the deal.

Moreover, Bayern Munich have been keeping a close eye on his development this season but haven’t made any formal approach yet.

Dibling to Tottenham

Dibling is valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt and will enter the final two years of his current contract with the Saints this summer. Therefore, they are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to sell him ahead of next season. However, they are set to get relegated this term so they might be forced to let him leave for a cut-price deal.

The Englishman is a left-footed right winger but is also comfortable in the attacking midfield and box-to-box roles. He is strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson are the two options for Spurs to deploy in the right flank but Postecoglou has mostly used the Swedish international in the attacking midfield position this season so he is seemingly planning to add more depth on the right side of the attack.

Dibling is a highly talented player and could become a world-class forward in future. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window by beating rivals in this race.