Man Utd serious about signing Morten Hjulmand



According to Stretty News, Manchester United are seriously interested in signing a new midfielder from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to bolster their midfield department at the end of the campaign. There could be multiple midfielders heading for the exit door.

Christian Eriksen’s contract expires on June 30. United have no plans of keeping him. Casemiro could be offloaded after becoming a squad player this season.

There are also doubts over the future of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who has snubbed a contract proposal from United.

Stretty News claim that United are serious about a move for Sporting star Morten Hjulmand, who could be available for a discounted price over the summer.

The midfielder has a £67 million release clause in his contract, but United believe they can drive the price down to £42-50 million in negotiations with Sporting.

Quality

Manager Ruben Amorim has utilised the services of Bruno Fernandes alongside Manuel Ugarte or Casemiro in central midfield over the past couple of months.

However, the 40-year-old may want Fernandes to return to his preferred number 10 position next season. This could pave the way for a new addition to the squad.

Hjulmand would be a good investment for the Red Devils. The Denmark international was exceptional for Amorim during their time together in the Primeira Liga.

As per Fotmob, the 25-year-old has won 72% of his tackles and 59% of his duels in the Portuguese top-flight this campaign. He has made 5.6 recoveries per game.

The midfielder has also created 24 chances for his teammates with his clever distribution. He has completed 91% of his passes with a long ball accuracy of over 62%.

Hjulmand would be a strong competitor for Ugarte in the no.6 role. The duo could also feature together in games where Amorim requires more defensive work.

The midfielder has a £67 million release clause in his deal. If United can sign him for a £25 million discount (£42 million), he would represent a shrewd acquisition.