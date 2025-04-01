Tottenham eye double swoop to sign Cunha & Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a double swoop to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes, as per Caught Offside.

Spurs didn’t spend much money during White Hart Lane’s regeneration process but have spent big in recent years to rebuild the squad. However, things haven’t progressed at all.

Following a disappointing time under Antonio Conte, the Lilywhites enjoyed a promising campaign under Ange Postecoglou last term but it has been a dire campaign this term, languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Therefore, speculation surrounding the Australian boss’ future has been emerging in recent times. However, Tottenham are still in the Europa League and Postecoglou can end the season with a success if he can win this competition.

In the meantime, the summer window is a few weeks away and Spurs have seemingly started exploring the market to bolster the squad to turn the situation around next campaign.

Gomes & Cunha to Tottenham

Caught Offside claim that Tottenham are planning to strengthen the attacking department and the engine room ahead of next season with Cunha and Gomes on their wishlist.

The 25-year-old recently signed a fresh term with Wolves and has a £62.5m release clause in his current deal. The North London club are preparing to put together around £100m to sign the Brazilian duo.

However, purchasing Cunha won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Arsenal and Liverpool are also considering making a move for him. Moreover, Nottingham Forest are also interested in the forward and are even prepared to secure his service by triggering his release clause.

Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, knows the player having already worked together at Atletico Madrid so this could give the Gunners an advantage in this race. But, they might find it difficult to get the deal done by paying his release clause.

Cunha is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions across the frontline. He has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and would strengthen the Lilywhites’ attacking department.

On the other hand, Gomes is a tenacious and hardworking midfielder. He has also displayed his qualities in the English top flight in recent years, therefore, he and Cunha would be excellent acquisitions for Tottenham if they purchase the duo.