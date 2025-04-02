Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd interested in signing Rayan Cherki
According to TBR Football, Manchester United are interested in signing one of Lyon’s stand-out performers this season.
The Red Devils suffered their 13th defeat of the Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest on the road yesterday.
The club got into some good scoring positions but were letdown by their finishing for most of the evening.
TBR Football now claim that United have expressed an interest in signing Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki, who has bagged 8 goals and 18 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions this season.
The Red Devils are not alone in the pursuit with Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also keeping tabs on the ‘talented’ attacker whose contract expires in the summer of 2026.
Lyon are set to demand £25 million to part ways with the Frenchman.
Quality
Cherki was linked with a move to Fulham last summer but he had no plans of joining them. His attitude has been a concern over recent years, but he is now living up to his potential at Lyon.
The 21-year-old can play on either wing or from an attacking midfield role. He has been brilliant with his dribbling and ability to provide key passes. He has created 18 big chances in Ligue 1 this campaign.
The Frenchman is likely to depart in the summer with no progress over a new contract. United could emerge as potential candidates to sign him, given their lack of creativity in the final 3rd this season.
There has been an overreliance on Bruno Fernandes to make things happen in the final 3rd. Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been hugely inconsistent over the campaign.
Amad Diallo was a shining light earlier in the season, but he is on the sidelines with an ankle injury. At £25 million, Cherki would be a huge bargain signing for the Red Devils in the next transfer window.
They face a tough task of purchasing him, given Liverpool or Arsenal could be more lucrative destinations with Champions League football. United must still attempt to bring Cherki to Old Trafford.
