Manchester United prepared to spend £52 million to sign Arda Guler

Manchester United are set for a major squad rebuild in the summer and revamping their offensive department is set to be one of their key priorities. In addition to a seemingly imminent arrival of a striker, Ruben Amorim could also add a couple of wingers to his squad, particularly if the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are sold.

Caught Offside has reported that Man United are keen on signing Real Madrid prodigy Arda Guler in the summer and would be willing to pay £52 million to acquire the 20-year-old. Although he is an attacking midfielder by trade, the Turkish international has extensively played on the right wing to good effect throughout his career.

His stint with Real Madrid has been filled with highs and lows. After an injury-ridden start in Spain, he was in exceptional form at the backend of last season which culminated with the Whites winning the Champions League. However, this time around, he has fallen out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti, so he may be open to a change of environment to regain his form.

Guler and Man United unlikely to be a good match

Arda Guler has been one of the best Turkish players in recent years and has earned praise from some of football’s most revered individuals, including Jose Mourinho, who called him an ‘exceptional’ player. However, he is unlikely to be the right option for Manchester United especially as they are on the lookout for a winger who will be the manager’s primary option.

In the Champions League and in La Liga, Guler has struggled to keep up with the physicality and speed of games, and has been very passive with the ball more often than not. While he has made the difference against teams after coming off the bench, the youngster’s displays when he has started matches have been a stark contrast.

For £52 million, Man United will be able to sign wingers who have produced significantly better numbers in comparison to Guler as well as profiles who are more complete than the Real Madrid star. It remains to be seen what other players are part of their shortlist heading into the summer but as far as Guler is concerned, he is not what the team needs right now.