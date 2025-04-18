Tottenham ‘keen’ on beating West Ham to sign Walker-Peters

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on beating West Ham United to sign Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through the Lilywhites’ youth system, the 28-year-old struggled to find regular game time for the first team. So he joined the Saints on a loan deal in 2020 before signing permanently the following summer.

He has been a key player for the South Coast side over the years, but has entered the final few weeks of his current contract, so speculation surrounding his future has been emerging ahead of the summer window.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Walker-Peters has decided not to extend his contract with Southampton as they are set to be relegated, so he is going to become available for free.

Spurs are showing the strongest interest in bringing him back and could make a concrete approach this summer, with the player tempted to return to his boyhood club to prove his worth at the highest level.

However, purchasing him won’t be easy as Chelsea, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, and Fulham are also interested in him and have been monitoring his current situation before making a move.

Walker-Peters is a right-back by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Pedro Porro and Djed Spence are the two options Spurs currently have to deploy on the right side of the defence, but Ange Postecoglou is seemingly planning to add more depth in this area.

On the other hand, the Hammers decided to reinforce the right-back position by signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United last summer. However, considering Vladimir Coufal is set to become a free agent this summer, they are planning to hire a new defender to replace the Czech Republic international.

Walker-Peters is an experienced player and has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times, although he has failed to help his team survive relegation this term. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or West Ham should either club purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see where Walker-Peters eventually ends up if he leaves Southampton at the end of this season.