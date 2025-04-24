Tottenham plot swoop to sign Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Marcus Rashford, as per Football Transfers.

Following a disappointing campaign at Manchester United last term, the 27-year-old showcased underwhelming displays again during the first half of this campaign.

Therefore, he was sent out on loan in the winter window, and Aston Villa opted to secure his service. Since moving to Villa Park, the forward has displayed impressive performances, making nine goal contributions in all competitions.

As a consequence of that, he was selected to play for England once again in the March international break and started two games against Albania and Latvia in the World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Now, Football Transfers report that Aston Villa have an option to sign Rashford permanently for a fee of around £40m this summer. But, if they opt not to exercise the option, Tottenham could make a move for him as they are interested in signing him.

Rashford to Tottenham

Spurs were willing to hire him in the winter window but didn’t make a concrete approach as Ange Postecoglou opted to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on a short-term loan deal.

However, Tottenham remain keen on purchasing Rashford as they want a left-sided forward to replace Son Heung-min, who will turn 34 next year.

Moreover, the report say that the North London club are interested in Jack Grealish of Manchester City and want Tyler Dibling for the right flank.

Rashford is a versatile forward as he is a left winger by trait but is also comfortable on the right flank and in the centre-forward position. He has been playing as a striker under Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

Tottenham have endured a woeful campaign this season and need to revamp the squad this summer to turn the situation around next campaign.

Rashford is a Premier League proven player and is still just 27. Therefore, he would be an excellent acquisition for the Lilywhites should they purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Postecoglou’s side will face off against Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.