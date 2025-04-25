Tottenham open talks to sign Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining the Nerazzurri from Danish side AGF ahead of last season, the German has been playing as a rotational option. Still, he has displayed his best whenever he has gotten chances. He helped his side win the Scudetto last term.

This season, he has been helping his team defend their title, and they have also reached the semi-final of the Champions League. The Italian giants will compete with Barcelona over the two legs to secure their place in the final.

Following his recent eye-catching performances for Inter, the defender was called up by Julian Nagelsmann in the German squad in the March international break.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have registered their interest in signing Bisseck and have already held talks to enquire about the details of signing him.

Inter are ready to cash-in on him and want at least £30m with his existing deal set to run until 2029. However, they won’t sanction his departure before the Club World Cup.

Bisseck to Tottenham

Tottenham aren’t the only club interested in him as AFC Bournemouth, Everton and West Ham United are also plotting a swoop.

Spurs have struggled with defensive frailties this season, leaking 51 goals in 33 Premier League matches. So, they are looking to address this issue by signing a new centre-back this summer.

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club, while Ben Davies is set to leave as a free agent upon the expiration of his current contract at the end of this season.

Bisseck, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and is efficient in defensive contributions. Therefore, he has the physicality to play in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is a talented player and could be a useful acquisition for Tottenham should they hire him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club will eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.