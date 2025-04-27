Tottenham ‘serious contenders’ to sign Jack Grealish

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘serious contenders’ to sign Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to the Etihad Stadium from Aston Villa in a club record £100m fee back in 2021, the 29-year-old has displayed his qualities in only one season.

It was in the 2022/23 campaign, where he helped his side win the treble. This season, he has found himself out of favour completely, making only 11 starts in all competitions.

The forward didn’t even get any minutes in the last two matches and hasn’t started since scoring against Leicester City in the Premier League earlier this month.

Now, Caught Offside claim that the Citizens are ready to cash-in on Grealish this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2027, and want at least £38m.

Tottenham are ‘serious contenders’ to secure his service and could make a formal proposal during the off-season. However, they will have to beat Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest in this race to seal the deal.

Grealish to Tottenham

West Ham United have also expressed their interest in signing the 29-year-old by taking advantage of his current situation at Man City. But, they are currently outsiders in this race.

The Lilywhites hold a long-term interest in Grealish as they previously came close to signing him during his time with the Villans. It was when they were in the Championship, and the forward was an up-and-coming youngster, but they eventually couldn’t get the deal done.

The Englishman has mainly played on the left flank under Pep Guardiola but can also be deployed in the CAM role. Moreover, he can provide cover in the box-to-box role in a midfield three.

Although Grealish has struggled to find game time at Man City, he is still a highly talented player and is 29 at the moment. Therefore, the ex-Villa man can still play for three years at least at the highest level.

Tottenham need a new left winger as a potential long-term replacement for Son Heung-min, who will turn 34 next year. Grealish could be a useful acquisition should Spurs eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.