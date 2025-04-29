Tottenham eye move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Englishman moved to Goodison Park from Sheffield United at the age of 19. He initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings before displaying his qualities in back-to-back seasons, in the 2019/20 and 2020/21.

However, he has been struggling with fitness problems in recent years, and as a result, the 28-year-old hasn’t been able to reach his full potential.

Now, the 6ft 1in frontman has entered the final few weeks of his current contract and is looking set to leave the Toffees as a free agent at the end of this campaign.

Fichajes state that Tottenham are interested in signing Calvert-Lewin to bolster the frontline and have been keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop this summer.

Calvert-Lewin to Tottenham

The Lilywhites currently have Dominic Solanke as the first-choice centre-forward option. Richarlison has been his backup but has been linked with a move away from the club, having struggled to stay fit in recent years.

Calvert-Lewin is a talented player, but considering his recent injury record, purchasing him might not be the right decision for Spurs, even though he is set to be available for free this summer.

Nevertheless, if Richarlison eventually leaves, signing a new striker will become a necessity. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club make a concrete approach to secure Calvert-Lewin’s service during the off-season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have had an awful campaign under Ange Postecoglou this season. Following the defeat to Liverpool last night, they are languishing 16th in the Premier League table with 37 points from 34 games. They have lost 19 league games thus far, and only the relegated bottom three sides have lost more than they have.

As a result, Postecoglou’s future is currently uncertain at Tottenham. The Australian boss has guided his team to reach the semi-final of the Europa League, and it has been reported that he might be relieved of his duties even if he wins Europe’s second-tier competition.

Tottenham will face off against Bodo/Glimt at home in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday night.