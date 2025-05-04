Premier League
Maddison and Solanke miss out as Ange makes 8 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs West Ham
Tottenham Hotspur return to action in the Premier League this afternoon as they face West Ham at the London Stadium on matchday 35 of the competition. The Lilywhites, who won the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt, will be bidding to put an end to a streak of three successive defeats in the English top flight.
Ange Postecoglou’s men are not likely to achieve much in the Premier League even if they win all their remaining matches, so the team selection could largely be made with the continental competition in mind. Having said that, here is a look at how Tottenham Hotspur could line-up against their crosstown rivals.
Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is likely to keep his place in the team ahead of Antonin Kinsky.
Defenders – The entire back four from the Bodo/Glimt game could be rested, so Ben Davies and Kevin Danso are likely to feature as the two central defenders. Djed Spence may play at left back instead of Destiny Udogie, whereas Archie Gray could replace Pedro Porro at right back.
Maddison and Solanke miss out, Kulusevski starts
Midfielders – Yves Bissouma might be the only player from the midweek clash to keep his place in the three-man midfield. He might be joined by Pape Mata Sarr, who could get the nod at left midfield, while Dejan Kulusevski may return to the team on the right side of the engine room too.
Forwards – Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke were both on target in the Europa League but are unlikely to start against West Ham. Mathys Tel could be deployed down the left wing, whereas Wilson Odobert might get the start on the right. Richarlison, who provided an assist in Thursday’s home game, will be the favourite to lead the line ahead of Timo Werner.
Here is how Tottenham Hotspur might look on paper.
Other News
-
Premier League/ 26 seconds ago
Maddison and Solanke miss out as Ange makes 8 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs West Ham
Tottenham Hotspur return to action in the Premier League this afternoon as they face...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 30 mins ago
Man Utd predicted line-up against Brentford
Manchester United will travel to Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford in the Premier...
-
Chelsea/ 55 mins ago
Van Dijk and Salah start as Slot names unchanged side | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Chelsea
Newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool travel to London on matchday 35 of the...
-
Arsenal/ 1 hour ago
Berta ‘pushing’ to sign Man Utd target Gyokeres at Arsenal
Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly ‘pushing’ to sign Sporting CP star...
-
Premier League/ 2 hours ago
Everton and West Ham in battle to sign Manchester City defender John Stones
Everton and West Ham United are expected to be right up there with the...