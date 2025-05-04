Premier League
Everton and West Ham in battle to sign Manchester City defender John Stones
Everton and West Ham United are expected to be right up there with the busiest Premier League clubs in this summer’s transfer window. The Toffees will be gearing up for a great maiden season on their new turf with a rebuilt squad, whereas the Hammers, whose transfers from last year have not exactly worked out, are expected to back Graham Potter well in the market.
As part of their revamp, West Ham are considering a transfer for Manchester City defender John Stones, Caught Offside has reported, whereas according to GiveMeSport, Everton are also keen on the English international. Stones is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium but with a renewal unlikely, he may be allowed to leave for a nominal amount.
Stones has been linked with a transfer to Juventus as well but the 30-year-old may prefer continuing in his homeland, thereby handing Everton and West Ham a significant edge in their attempt to land him ahead of the Bianconeri. He is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt and that is a good indicator of what Man City might ask to part with the six-time PL champion.
Everton may hold an edge over West Ham
If John Stones decides to stay in the Premier League, Everton could hold the edge over West Ham in their bid to sign him. He has already had a three-year stint with them on Merseyside and having worked with David Moyes in that time, the Toffees would understandably have preference over West Ham should they look to materialise their interest.
Stones, who was called a ‘brilliant’ defender by Pep Guardiola would be a solid addition for them, especially if Jarrad Branthwaite also stays put. The two will be an aerial threat from set pieces, while also being key in helping Everton defend well from crosses into the box. The duo are also great with reading play an making interceptions and Stones is particularly excellent at distributing the ball from the back, thus showing promise that an exciting defensive partnership could be on the cards for the Toffees.
