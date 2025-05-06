Tottenham want Everton & West Ham target Tim Kleindienst

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to trump Everton and West Ham United to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach’s striker Tim Kleindienst, as per Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites decided to reinforce the frontline by signing Dominic Solanke for a club record fee from AFC Bournemouth last summer. But he has had a tepid debut campaign this season, scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

The Englishman helped his side reach the semi-final of the EFL Cup before losing to Liverpool, while he has guided his team to reach the semi-final of the Europa League. Spurs won the first leg against Bodo/Glimt 3-1 and are the favourites to reach the final.

Richarlison was Tottenham’s second most expensive signing before Solanke’s arrival and has been playing as a backup option to the former Bournemouth star.

However, he has been linked with a move away from the club, so it appears the North London club have started exploring options to sign a new striker as a potential replacement for the Brazilian.

Caught Offside state that Tottenham have been keeping a close eye on the performances of Kleindienst and are ready to submit a formal proposal worth up to £30m to sign him.

If Borussia Mönchengladbach, who are currently in mid-table, fail to secure European football next season, they could be forced to sell the 29-year-old this summer.

However, purchasing the German won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as West Ham, Everton, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in him and are also prepared to table a bid to seal the deal. Furthermore, AC Milan, AS Roma, and Bayern Munich are in this race as well.

Kleindienst, standing at 6ft 5in tall, has enjoyed a productive campaign this season, netting 16 times and registering eight assists in 32 appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he has secured his place in the Germany national team in recent times.

Everton want a new striker as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave as a free agent this summer, while West Ham are willing to hire a new No.9 as Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are likely to leave for free at the end of this season.

Kleindienst is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham, Everton, or West Ham if any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.