Everton looking into summer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison

Everton are expected to be one of the Premier League’s busier sides in the summer transfer window as they look to rebuild their squad ahead of next season, when they will shift to their new stadium. They have already been linked with Manchester City star John Stones, in addition to whom another former player could also be acquired in the summer.

Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported that Everton are pondering over a reunion with Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison. The Brazilian international’s career in London has been marred by ups and downs. After an injury-ridden campaign this time around, Spurs have been touted to get rid of him at the end of the season.

As per the source, Everton are prepared to pay up to £30 million for the 27-year-old but it is understood that Tottenham are holding out for £40 million. Richarlison has scored only five goals and provided two assists in the ongoing campaign, and has missed over half of his side’s fixtures, so it remains to be seen if the scousers are prepared to pay his asking price.

Richarlison’s future remains open

It goes without saying that Everton would love for Richarlison to return considering how successful he was during his tenure with them. On his day, the South American is an asset and has been labelled as a ‘fantastic’ player as well by his former teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though there continue to be several options for him as far as his future is concerned besides the Toffees.

While Tottenham Hotspur would like to get rid of him, it will be interesting to see how the manager situation develops at the club. If Ange Postecoglou is fired, his replacement may have a different stance on Richarlison whereas a fresh season could also help the 27-year-old overcome his injury problems after a year in which practically every Spurs player has struggled with fitness.

Finally, if the die has been cast on the former Watford star’s future at Tottenham, it is yet to be known whether he prefers continuity at the highest level in Europe or would like to experience a brand new setting, very possibly in the Middle East.