West Ham interested in Atletico Madrid star Sorloth

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth, as per Caught Offside.

The Norwegian previously joined Crystal Palace but couldn’t flourish in the Premier League. So, he went out on loan a couple of occasions before joining RB Leipzig permanently back in 2020.

However, the 29-year-old couldn’t display his best in the German Bundesliga either, so he went out on loan to Real Sociedad for two seasons in a row. The forward struggled in his debut campaign at Reale Arena but showcased glimpses of his qualities in the following year.

Having been impressed by his performances, Villarreal decided to purchase him permanently ahead of last season, and he enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 26 goals and registering six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions. He was the second-highest scorer in La Liga last term behind Artem Dovbyk.

Atletico Madrid hired him last summer to bolster the frontline, and he has continued to showcase his productivity in front of the goal this season despite playing as a rotational option.

He has scored 21 goals and notched up two assists in all competitions. He even netted four goals against Real Sociedad in La Liga last weekend.

Sorloth to West Ham

Now, Caught Offside claim that West Ham are interested in signing a new centre-forward this summer and have identified Sorloth as a serious option. However, they aren’t the only club in this race as Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also plotting a swoop for him.

The 29-year-old still has three years left in his current contract, so Los Rojiblancos aren’t in any rush to sell him, while the player isn’t pushing to leave either. So, the Hammers will have to make a lucrative proposal to the Spanish giants and the player to seal the deal.

Sorloth, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is good in the air, strong, and efficient in finishing off his chances. Although he previously struggled at Selhurst Park, the forward has improved a lot and is currently a mature and experienced striker.

Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are expected to leave as free agents this summer. If that were to happen, Niclas Fullkrug would remain as the only specialist striker for West Ham.

Therefore, signing a new No.9 would be the right decision, and Sorloth might be a shrewd acquisition if they eventually opt to secure his service.