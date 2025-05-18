Tottenham in talks to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks over a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, as per French outlet L’Equipe.

Having lost to Aston Villa last night, Spurs are winless in their last six matches in the Premier League. The last team they defeated that haven’t been relegated was Manchester United, who have also had a terrible campaign this season, and that was back in February.

The Lilywhites are currently 17th in the Premier League table with 38 points from 37 games and have lost 21 matches. So, they will have to win the final league game against Brighton and Hove Albion to avoid finishing just ahead of the bottom three.

Ange Postecoglou heavily rotated his squad in the last game against Aston Villa, keeping an eye on next week’s Europa League final. If they win this competition, they will play Champions League football next season. Therefore, all is not lost for Spurs this season.

Now, L’Equipe say that Spurs are planning to hire a new striker to create competition for Dominic Solanke and have earmarked David as a serious option.

The player is set to leave for free this summer to take the next step in his career, and Tottenham have already held talks to secure his service.

David to Tottenham

However, Aston Villa are also plotting a swoop for him, while Juventus and Napoli are in this race as well, so it won’t be easy for the North London club to get the deal done.

The Canadian, valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt, has enjoyed a productive campaign this season, scoring 25 goals and registering 12 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he has been helping his side qualify for European football next season.

Having sold Harry Kane, Tottenham decided to replace him with Solanke, but he has had an average campaign this season. Richarlison is another option for the striker position, but he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Therefore, purchasing a new striker would be the right decision for Tottenham, and David could be a shrewd bargain acquisition if they eventually manage to purchase him this summer.