Tottenham to trigger release clause to sign Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to trigger Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze’s release clause to sign him this summer, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Queens Park Rangers, the Englishman has been a talismanic figure for the Eagles in recent seasons. He enjoyed a stellar campaign last term and helped his side finish in mid-table.

The forward started this campaign slowly but has been in excellent form in recent weeks, scoring 13 goals and registering 12 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

He has scored six goals in the last five games, including the winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup final. He also netted against Aston Villa in the semi-final. The FA Cup victory is the Eagles’ first major trophy in their history, and as a result of that triumph, they will be playing in the Europa League next campaign.

Now, Fichajes state that following an impressive campaign with Crystal Palace, Eze could be open to leaving to take the next step in his career, and Tottenham are keen on signing him.

The player has a £68m release clause in his current contract, which will run until 2027, and the South London club have no intention of letting him leave for anything less than that sum.

Eze to Tottenham

Many clubs are interested in him, but have been put off by his valuation. But Tottenham are willing to secure his service by triggering his release clause.

Eze usually plays on the left side of the CAM role in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 system. But, he is comfortable in the left flank and the box-to-box role in a flat 4-3-3 formation.

Tottenham currently have Timo Werner, Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel, and Son Heung-min as the options to deploy on the left flank. But the German joined on a loan deal and is likely to return to RB Leipzig at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Son has entered his 30s, and his existing deal will expire at the end of next season. Therefore, perhaps, Spurs are planning to sign a new left-sided forward to replace the South Korean.

Eze is a Premier League proven player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to purchase him this summer.