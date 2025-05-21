West Ham & Tottenham offered chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, as per GiveMeSport.

After bursting onto the scene with impressive performances for Fiorentina, the Serbian joined the Bianconeri for a big fee in 2022. However, since moving to Allianz Stadium, the forward hasn’t been able to flourish in his career.

This season, he started promisingly but failed to continue the momentum and has been on the periphery in recent months.

Speculation surrounding his future has been emerging ahead of the summer window as his existing deal with the Old Lady of Turin will expire at the end of next season.

Now, GiveMeSport report that Juventus don’t want to lose the forward for free, so they are open to cashing-in on him this summer. They are even ready to accept less than £30m to let him leave.

Tottenham and West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Vlahovic, while Chelsea and Newcastle United have also been made aware of the player’s availability.

Battle

However, Nottingham Forest are the most interested club in signing him as they want to create competition for first-choice centre-forward Chris Wood. The forward is on a very high wage at Juventus, but he will have to take a pay cut to move to the Premier League.

West Ham currently have Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, and Niclas Fullkrug as the options to deploy in the centre-forward position. But, Antonio and Ings are set to leave for free at the end of this season.

On the other hand, although Fullkrug only joined last summer, he will turn 33 next year. Therefore, signing a new striker to refresh the attacking department would be the right decision for the Hammers.

Tottenham, meanwhile, decided to reinforce the striker position by signing Dominic Solanke last summer, but he has taken time to settle down in his new surroundings.

Richarlison is his backup but has had fitness issues in recent years. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the club, so if he leaves, purchasing a new attacker will become a necessity for the Lilywhites.

Although Vlahovic has struggled at Juventus, he is a talented player and still has plenty of time on his time to reach his full potential. Therefore, the 25-year-old could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or West Ham should either club purchase him.