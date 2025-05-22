Man Utd showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Rayan Cherki

Manchester United are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki, as per Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger.

Having lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, the Red Devils will be without European football next season. So, this is a huge blow for the club from a financial point of view.

Therefore, they might have to go for cheap targets this summer to bolster the squad and are said to be keen on signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town. His release clause has been reduced to £30m following The Tractor Boys’ relegation.

Man Utd also want new No.10s to help Ruben Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 system, and Berger claims that the Old Trafford club are showing a ‘serious interest’ in Cherki, who is set to leave Groupama Stadium this summer.

Man Utd held talks with Lyon over this deal when these two sides met in the Europa League quarter-final, but having failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, they may find it difficult to persuade him to join.

Cherki to Man Utd

Liverpool were interested in him, but the Frenchman isn’t the priority target for them, and they are focusing on signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Cherki and have qualified for the Champions League. Therefore, the German side are the Red Devils’ main competitor in this race.

Berger wrote:

“Manchester United have a strong interest in signing Rayan Cherki and are competing with Borussia Dortmund. Man Utd’s reps held talks with Lyon when they met in the Europa League. The result of today’s final may play a role in Cherki’s decision. “Liverpool are currently not making any moves. As things stand, he’s not a priority target for LFC this summer. Their focus is on other priorities, such as Florian Wirtz.”

The 21-year-old will enter the final year of his current contract this summer, and Lyon reportedly want around £34m to let him leave.

He is a technically gifted player and is comfortable with both feet. The Frenchman can play on either flank and in the CAM role. In 44 appearances in all competitions, Cherki has made 32 goal contributions in all competitions this season.

The youngster is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.