Tottenham battling with several PL rivals to sign Marc Guehi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with several Premier League rivals over a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites won the Europa League title by defeating Manchester United in the final in the recently concluded campaign, which has taken them to the Champions League next term.

However, their league form was abysmal, finishing 17th in the table. This is the lowest spot for a surviving team. As a result, Ange Postecoglou’s future isn’t secured at the North London club despite helping them win a trophy after a long time.

Their defensive frailties are seemingly the main reason behind their downfall, conceding 65 goals in 38 league matches. Only the bottom three sides and Wolves leaked more goals than them.

Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven have been the first-choice centre-back partnership for Spurs, but they struggled with fitness problems last term. Moreover, with the Argentinian linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer window, Tottenham are planning to hire a new defender.

Fichajes state that Tottenham are interested in Guehi and have been monitoring his development before making a potential swoop during the off-season.

Guehi to Tottenham

The 24-year-old’s existing deal will expire at the end of next season, therefore, the Eagles aren’t in a strong position to demand a big fee. Still, they want at least £50m.

The report say that purchasing the Englishman won’t be easy for Tottenham as Chelsea, Manchester City, and Newcastle United are also interested in him, with the Magpies already making moves to get the deal done.

Guehi has established himself as a talismanic figure for Crystal Palace since joining from Chelsea back in 2021. He guided the South London club to win the FA Cup last season, meaning Oliver Glasner’s side will play the Europa League next term.

In 34 Premier League appearances, he scored three goals and registered two assists last season. Additionally, he kept 11 clean sheets. Moreover, he played a key role in England’s run to reach the final of the European Championship last summer.

Guehi is a Premier League proven player and would be a great coup for Tottenham should they manage to secure his service by defeating other clubs in this race.