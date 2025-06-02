Everton keen on signing Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley

Everton are keeping tabs on Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Matt O’Riley over a possible move to Merseyside this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Following a prolific season at Celtic, where he recorded 19 goals and 18 assists across all competitions in the 2023-24 campaign, O’Riley arrived in East Sussex with a lot of promise, and fans were optimistic about his arrival.

No thanks to niggling knee and ankle problems, the 24-year-old has struggled to replicate the form that put him on the radar of top European clubs.

With just six goal contributions in 26 games, it appears the midfielder could be set for a lifeline this summer, as Sky Sports claims that Everton are open to acquiring the Denmark international should Brighton put him up for sale.

Although the Danish midfielder was draughted back into the first-team fold in six of the last eight games, he primarily played second fiddle for most of the campaign and also played out of position. This situation has alerted several clubs, including Everton, who have now set their sights on the former Fulham academy graduate, as per the report.

Toffees on alert

However, the Merseyside club could face stern competition for his signature, as Sky Sports reports that clubs across Europe, particularly in Serie A, are keeping tabs on him and are set to make a swoop for the midfielder if Brighton makes him available this summer.

Everton are gearing up for an ambitious transfer window under the Friedkin Group’s new ownership.

Being their first summer transfer window, the new owners will ensure David Moyes is given the necessary tools to aim higher than their 13th-place finish last season.

One of the players they’re monitoring is Brighton’s O’Riley, who has blown hot and cold since his move from Celtic last summer.

It won’t be the first time the club will be offering a lifeline to struggling players at their new club, as Iliman Ndiaye, who joined from French side Marseille, became revitalised at the club after struggling to hit the ground running in France.

Should Brighton put O’Riley up for sale, the Dane won’t come cheap, as the Seagulls will likely demand more than his €22m (£18m) Transfermarkt valuation, especially with four years remaining on his contract.