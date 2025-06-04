Everton eye move to sign Villarreal star Thierno Barry

Everton are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Villarreal forward Thierno Barry, as per The Athletic.

After consistently competing for European places, the Toffees’ standards dropped significantly in recent seasons, as they found themselves fighting for survival. The struggles continued into the first half of the recently concluded campaign, but the situation improved following the mid-season appointment of David Moyes as manager.

Ultimately, the Merseyside club finished the season in 13th place with 48 points, finishing above both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Now, The Athletic report that Everton’s new owners are set to back Moyes in this transfer window to strengthen the squad, and signing a new striker is their priority to create competition for Beto. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still at the club but is looking likely to leave as a free agent at the end of this month.

Everton have identified Barry and Stuttgart star Nick Woltemade as the two options. Liam Delap was their primary target, but he has decided to join Chelsea, rejecting a move to Merseyside.

Barry joined Estadio de la Cerámica from FC Basel last summer for a fee of around £13m, and considering he still has four years left in his current contract, the Yellow Submarine will demand significantly more than that sum to let him leave.

Barry to Everton

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at Villarreal last season, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 25 La Liga starts. Moreover, he guided his team to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top five.

Five teams from the Premier League and La Liga have qualified for Europe’s elite club competition next season. Tottenham Hotspur have also booked their place as Europa League champions.

The Frenchman, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, and efficient in hold-up play. Moyes likes deploying a target man upfront, and Barry would be an ideal option to play in his system.

Therefore, the Villarreal star would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.

Woltemade has also showcased his goal-scoring prowess last season and is a 6ft 6in tall striker. So, either Barry or the German would be a very good replacement for Calvert-Lewin.