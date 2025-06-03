Man Utd receive opportunity to sign Goncalo Ramos

Manchester United have reportedly been handed the opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Goncalo Ramos, as per the Daily Mail.

After impressing with SL Benfica, the 23-year-old moved to Parc des Princes. He initially joined Les Parisiens on a loan deal a couple of years ago before signing permanently last summer.

However, Ramos has been struggling to break into Luis Enrique’s starting eleven. He made only 18 starts in the Champions League and Ligue 1 in his debut season.

Last season, he started even fewer games in these two competitions. Still, the 23-year-old showcased his goal-scoring prowess, scoring 18 goals and registering six assists in all competitions.

Now, the Daily Mail report that Ramos has been deemed surplus to requirements at Parc des Princes, so he is likely to be available this summer. Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign the Portuguese through intermediaries, and they could make a move for him.

The Red Devils are also interested in Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, but the player is looking likely to remain at Selhurst Park.

Ramos to Man Utd

The forward’s existing deal with PSG will run until 2028, so they are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him and have slapped a £42m price tag on his head.

Following Rasmus Hojlund’s dire campaign last term, Man Utd are in desperate need of a new striker. In 32 Premier League appearances, he scored only four goals.

They initially tried to purchase Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, but he has rejected a move to Old Trafford in favour of joining Chelsea. On the other hand, Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen on signing Viktor Gyokeres, but other clubs are also interested in him, so purchasing him won’t be straightforward.

Although Ramos has found it difficult to break into PSG’s excellent first eleven, he is a talented player and has plenty of time on his side to turn the situation around and reach his full potential. A change of environment could even help him achieve that.

Therefore, he might be a good acquisition for Man Utd should they hire him. However, the French giants’ valuation is inflated, considering his importance in their squad, and Amorim’s side should only make a move for him if they allow him to leave for a lower price.