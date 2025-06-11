Tottenham eye move to sign Salzburg star Nene Dorgeles

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Red Bull Salzburg star Nene Dorgeles, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining the Austrian giants back in 2021, the 22-year-old went out on loan to several clubs before making his first team debut a couple of years ago.

He enjoyed a productive campaign at Red Bull Arena last term, scoring 13 goals and registering four assists in 30 Austrian Bundesliga appearances.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after monitoring Dorgeles’ development closely in recent months, Tottenham have registered their interest in signing him and could make a concrete approach this summer.

Salzburg are a selling club and are ready to let the Mali international leave for a fee of at least £17m, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. The player is even open to a move to take the next step in his career.

However, Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg, Lazio, and Fiorentina are also interested in him, so Tottenham will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal.

Dorgeles to Tottenham

After parting ways with Ange Postecoglou, Spurs are closing in on a deal to appoint Brentford boss Thomas Frank as the new manager. The Dane previously showcased his ability to develop young talents at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Ollie Watkins, David Raya, Ivan Toney, and Bryan Mbeumo all flourished in their career under Frank’s tutelage. So, Dorgeles would be able to develop under the Dane’s guidance should he move to North London this summer.

The African is a versatile right-footed forward. He is comfortable on the left flank and is also capable of providing cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for long-range passing, can create opportunities for fellow attackers, and also works hard without possession.

Tottenham like signing talented young players with high potential, and Dorgeles fits perfectly into their transfer strategy. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Spurs with a view to the long-term future should they hire him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in this transfer window.