Tottenham keen on signing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign at Vitality Stadium last term, scoring 13 goals and registering six assists in 42 appearances in all competitions. He even helped his side finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

On Football Insider, Brown says that after being impressed by the Ghanaian’s recent displays, Manchester United expressed their interest in signing him. But they have been working on a deal to hire Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. If they manage to purchase the Cameroonian, United are unlikely to go for Semenyo.

Tottenham are also interested in the forward after being ‘very impressed’ by his performances last term, and the former scout claims that Semenyo is ready to take the next step in his career. With United unlikely to go for him, Spurs can get a clear pathway to seal the deal.

Brown said:

“Semenyo has had a very good season at Bournemouth and a lot of clubs have taken note of that. Tottenham are certainly among them, and they’ve been very impressed by what they’ve seen. He’s built a justified reputation for himself and now I think he’s ready for the step up. “With Man United focusing elsewhere, Tottenham will be given the chance to make a move with a free run at him, and I expect they’ll want to take that chance. If they can wrap it up quickly, it will be far easier than getting involved in a bidding war.”

Semenyo to Tottenham

Following Bournemouth’s recent impressive performances under Andoni Iraola, several of their key players have attracted the attention of big clubs around Europe.

After Dean Huijsen’s departure to Real Madrid, Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Milos Kerkez. Moreover, Ilya Zabarnyi has been a subject of attention for Paris Saint-Germain.

Bournemouth wouldn’t want to weaken their squad too much in one transfer window, which could block Tottenham’s move for Semenyo. But, they have slapped a £70m price tag on his head if they are forced to sell him.

Semenyo is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing on either flank. He showcased his qualities for Bournemouth last season and would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him.