David Moyes ‘keen’ on signing Vladimir Coufal at Everton

David Moyes is reportedly ‘keen’ on signing West Ham United star Vladimir Coufal at Everton, as per Football Insider.

The Scottish boss signed the Czechia international at the London Stadium back in 2020. They even won the Conference League title together, which broke the Hammers’ 43-year-long trophy drought.

Moyes was allowed to leave by the East London club ahead of last season, while the Toffees appointed him as the new manager in mid-season to replace Sean Dyche.

On the other hand, Coufal is set to leave West Ham as a free agent upon the expiration of his current contract at the end of this month.

Now, Football Insider state that Everton are in the market for a new right-back and have identified Coufal as a serious option. Moyes is a ‘big fan’ of the 32-year-old and is ‘keen’ on reuniting with him.

However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Leeds United, Sunderland, and Burnley are also interested in hiring him.

Coufal to Everton

The newly promoted sides want him as they search for Premier League experienced players to keep hold of their top-flight status. On the other hand, Wolves want Coufal as a potential replacement for Nelson Semedo, who is also set to leave as a free agent. Fulham, meanwhile, hold a long-term interest in the veteran defender and even tried to purchase him in the winter window.

Everton lack options in their right-back position as Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman, and Mason Holgate are all set to leave as free agents. Nathan Patterson is another option, but has struggled with fitness problems in recent years.

Moyes used Jake O’Brien, who is a centre-back by trait, in this position last campaign and he displayed solid performances.

Coufal is a solid, experienced player and showcased his best in the Premier League under Moyes. He is quick, strong, and efficient in defensive contributions. Therefore, he might be a great coup for the Merseyside club should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Everton eventually opt to secure Coufal’s service in this transfer window to strengthen the defensive department.