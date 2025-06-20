Tottenham in fierce battle to sign Alejandro Garnacho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a fierce battle to sign Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites currently have Son Heung-min, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, and Dejan Kulusevski as options to deploy on the flanks. Richarlison can also provide cover on the wide areas despite being a natural striker, but his future isn’t secured at the club, and he has been linked with a move away.

Mathys Tel is set to join permanently following a short-term loan stint last term, and he is also capable of playing in the CF position as well as out wide. Manor Solomon has returned following a successful loan spell at Leeds United last term, but it has been reported that he could leave this summer.

Timo Werner is another option for the flanks, but he is set to return to RB Leipzig following a disappointing loan. It has even been reported that Spurs are open to cashing-in on Son this summer as he is edging closer towards the twilight of his career and his existing deal will expire at the end of next season.

Now, Football Insider report that Tottenham are willing to hire a new winger this summer and have registered their interest in Garnacho. However, they aren’t the only club in this race as Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Aston Villa are also plotting a swoop.

Man Utd are open to cashing-in on him and want a bidding war. The bidding is expected to start for a fee of around £50m over the coming days or weeks.

Garnacho to Tottenham

The Argentinian is a left-winger by trait but can also provide cover on the opposite side. He was wasteful in front of the goal last term, and it is expected, considering he is still just 20. Still, he managed to score 11 goals and register 10 assists in 58 appearances in all competitions.

Although United are open to selling him due to the dispute between him and the manager, Garnacho is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service in this window.