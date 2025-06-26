Everton ‘confident’ of signing Villareal centre-forward Thierno Barry

Everton are ‘confident’ of completing the transfer of Villareal’s centre-forward Thierno Barry ‘in the next days.’ according to French transfer expert Santi Aouna.

One of the revelations of the just-ended LaLiga campaign was the France U21 forward, who shone brightly in Villarreal colours—bagging 19 goals alongside four assists to guide the Yellow Submarine toward clinching their 17th UEFA Champions League berth.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs, including Everton, who are looking to improve on what was a lacklustre attacking display last season, where they only netted 42 goals in 38 games.

According to Aouna, the Toffees are ‘confident’ of sealing the transfer of the France U21 star to the Hill Dickinson Stadium ‘in the next days.’

Writing on Footmercato, the French transfer expert adds that the Merseyside club have seen their initial opening offer rejected and are now set to negotiate for a favourable fee below his £34m release clause.

The report adds that Everton have been courting the 22-year-old in recent weeks and are optimistic the Frenchman is keen on a move to the club.

Barry suits Moyes-ball

Everton had several centre-forward options last season, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti, Armando Broja, and Beto. Although Beto showed improvement in the latter stages of the season following the appointment of David Moyes in January, the Toffees’ overall attacking cohesion and output were drastically low.

The club netted only 42 goals, the fourth lowest in the league, with only the relegated Leicester City (33), Ipswich Town (36), and Southampton (26) netting fewer than the Merseyside club last season.

Bringing in a more dependable centre-forward who not only guarantees goals but also aligns with Moyes’ tactical demands should be a top priority this summer. In that regard, Barry looks like a perfect fit for the Scottish manager’s system.

With 23 goals across all competitions, the striker combines clinical finishing with an impressive range of attributes—from link-up and hold-up play to pace, dribbling, aerial dominance, and the physical strength required to flourish in Moyes’ setup.

Should Everton finalise a deal with Villarreal, the 6ft 4in forward would likely stake a claim for a starting berth and could become the established first-choice centre-forward at the club.