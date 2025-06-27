Tottenham ‘showing an interest’ in signing Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘showing an interest’ in signing Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford, as per Caught Offside.

After ranking through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 27-year-old established himself as the talismanic figure for his boyhood club. He even enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 campaign in Erik ten Hag’s debut campaign as the manager, making 39 goal contributions in all competitions.

As a result, he earned a mega new deal at Old Trafford, but since then, he has struggled to showcase his best for Man Utd. After falling out with Ruben Amorim, the forward was sent out on a loan deal to Aston Villa last January.

He displayed glimpses of his qualities at Villa Park, but they are unlikely to sign him permanently, and Rashford is available once again this summer.

Now, Caught Offside state that Tottenham are interested in the forward and could make a concrete approach to secure his service in this window.

However, purchasing him won’t be easy as he prefers a move to Barcelona, while Newcastle United have started making serious moves to sign him. But neither club want him permanently; instead, they want him on loan. Man Utd want to sell him permanently for a fee of around £40m.

Rashford to Tottenham

AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, and Bayern Munich are also keen on him. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors, but it has been suggested that the forward prefers a move to a Champions League club.

Following Mathys Tel’s arrival on a permanent deal, Tottenham are well-stocked in their wide forward position. However, it has been suggested that they are willing to part ways with Son Heung-min this summer as his existing deal will expire at the end of next season.

So, perhaps, they have been exploring the market to buy a new forward to replace the South Korean. Rashford is a talented player, and although he has had a difficult time at Old Trafford, a change of environment could bring the best out of him.

Players have struggled to showcase their best at Man Utd, and after leaving, they have performed well, with Antony the prime example. So, Rashford could be a shrewd acquisition for Spurs should they eventually opt to secure his service this summer.