Tottenham Hotspur were on the brink of relegation for much of last season, especially during 2026, but Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment helped them avoid the drop to the Championship although a major rebuild for 2026/27 would be key.

According to Jeunes Footeux, the Lilywhites are looking to bring in a goalkeeper during the summer transfer window and have identified Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Chevalier as a potential signing prior to the start of next season.

Chevalier is expected to depart PSG in the summer in search of game time with Matvey Safonov overtaking him in the pecking order in Luis Enrique’s side. The Frenchman is valued at £20 million on Transfermarkt, so he would not cost a lot of money.

Guglielmo Vicario’s performances this season have not been up to the mark and Antonin Kinsky was entrusted as the number one in the final few matches of the Premier League, but there remains significant room for improvement in between the sticks.

Spurs will face competition for Chevalier

Lucas Chevalier will very likely leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window and the 24-year-old is expected to have a decent number of interested parties, so Tottenham Hotspur will face some competition for his signing.

Having said that, Chevalier will prioritise playing regular football in his next venture and participation in the Champions League, or European football at the very least, key be one of the most decisive factors affecting his future.

Spurs, although in a financially strong position to secure Chevalier’s services, might fall short in terms of what they offer from a sporting perspective and consequently, would be in an advantageous position if they have alternative options at hand.