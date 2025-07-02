West Ham initiate contacts to sign Fluminense’s Jhon Arias

West Ham United have reportedly ‘initiated’ preliminary contacts to sign Fluminense forward Jhon Arias, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Hammers are set to undergo a major rebuild in the attacking department as Danny Ings has left as a free agent. Moreover, Michail Antonio’s contract has also expired and is currently available for free, but Graham Potter’s side haven’t confirmed that the Jamaican will leave.

So, Niclas Fullkrug is the only centre-forward option they have at the moment, but he has been tentatively linked with a move away.

On the flanks, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen have been undisputed starters, but the Ghanaian has been a subject of attention from Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have reportedly started working on a deal to sign the 24-year-old, with the player open to moving to North London. Apart from the Lilywhites, other clubs are also interested in him.

So, perhaps, Potter’s side have started exploring options to sign a new wide forward in case the former Ajax Amsterdam star eventually leaves over the coming days.

Now, Fichajes state that West Ham are interested in Arias after monitoring his performances in recent times. They have already initiated preliminary contacts over this deal and are ‘best positioned’ to buy him.

Arias to West Ham

The Colombian is valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. So, Fluminense are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

The 27-year-old is a right winger by trait, but is also comfortable in the second striker role and on the opposite side. He has burst onto the scene, having displayed impressive performances in the Club World Cup this summer.

In four matches, he has made two goal contributions. Moreover, he helped his side reach the quarterfinals of this competition by defeating Inter Milan in the last 16 last night. Although he didn’t provide any goal contributions in this game, he was the player of the match.

Arias is strong, quick, efficient in holding up the play, and is capable of dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas; moreover, he works hard without possession. Therefore, he would be an ideal option to replace Kudus.