West Ham prepared to fork out £30 million to sign Georgiy Sudakov from Shakhtar Donetsk

West Ham sold Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur and are prepared to use the proceeds from his exit to fund a transfer for his replacement.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Hammers are prepared to spend £30 million this summer to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov after his solid campaign for the Ukrainian giants last year.

Sudakov scored 15 goals and provided six assists in all competitions. He has a contract at Shakhtar until June 2028, so they could demand slightly more to part ways with one of their best players, especially considering that he has been linked with Juventus, Liverpool, Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur in the recent past. Personal terms, however, may not be as much of an issue.

Sudakov transfer good business by West Ham

If they are able to secure a transfer for Georgiy Sudakov in less money than they sold Mohammed Kudus for, West Ham would have done some very good business.

The 22-year-old is one of the most sought-after names in Ukrainian football and has produced commendable numbers at an early stage of his career, while also gaining Champions League experience under his belt.

Having said that, Sudakov’s versatility would help him be the ideal replacement for Kudus. Although naturally a number 10, the player can feature on either wing or in a deeper role in midfield as the playmaker.

He has exceptional composure in front of goal and a good passing range, whereas his acceleration and stamina make him the perfect box-to-box option as well.

West Ham have yet to formalise their interest in Georgiy Sudakov but it is understood through the source that the forward is open to making the move to London Stadium.

It will be interesting to see how much Shakhtar Donetsk’s final asking price is for the 22-year-old and if the Hammers are able to secure a deal for him in time for the start of the new Premier League campaign.