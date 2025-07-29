Man Utd table bid to trump Juventus in race to sign Hjulmand

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a formal proposal to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand ahead of Juventus, as per Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The Red Devils purchased Casemiro back in 2022, and he displayed eye-catching performances in his debut campaign in the Premier League, but has shown clear signs of decline in recent years.

He is one of the highest-paid players at the club, and although United are said to be open to removing him from the wage bill, they haven’t been able to find a suitor.

Following the first pre-season game against Leeds United this summer, Ruben Amorim said that his team lacked pace in the midfield. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes started in that fixture.

However, they looked more solid against West Ham United last weekend, where Manuel Ugarte started in midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo. Other than them, Man Utd only have Toby Collyer as an option for the midfield role.

So, it is apparent that Amorim’s side need to upgrade the engine room, and it has been reported that Collyer wants to leave to play regularly and develop his career. If he eventually leaves, that would make room to buy a new midfielder.

Hjulmand to Man Utd

Now, Calciomercato report that Man Utd have shown great interest in Hjulmand and have already submitted a £35m bid to secure his service.

The Dane is ready to move to Old Trafford to reunite with his former boss, Amorim, under whom he flourished in his career at Jose Alvalade Stadium.

However, the player has a £69m release clause in his current contract, and Sporting have no intention of letting him leave for anything less than £43m with his existing deal set to run until 2028. The player’s representatives believe anything between £26m-£35m is the right value for Hjulmand.

The report say that Juventus are also keen on signing him but can’t afford to match the Lions’ asking price and need to raise funds by selling stars before making a move for the midfielder.

Hjulmand is Sporting’s captain, so he possesses leadership qualities and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Having already worked with Amorim, the 26-year-old knows about the system, so he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually opt to secure his service this summer.