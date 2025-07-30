Tottenham plot swoop to sign Man City’s Jack Grealish

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium from Aston Villa for a big money back in 2021, he has won three Premier League trophies, one Champions League, and a few more major cup competitions.

However, he has only managed to showcase his best for the Citizens in one season, when they won the treble. Overall, his time at Man City can be considered underwhelming, and he struggled to play regularly in the last two seasons.

Therefore, Pep Guardiola’s side are said to be open to cashing-in on him with his existing deal set to expire in 2027. Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that Tottenham hold a long-term interest in the 29-year-old and are still willing to secure his service.

They could sign him after missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White. Grealish is capable of producing top-class performances but needs to play regularly, and Spurs might be the right destination.

Brown said:

“Jack Grealish needs to be playing regularly wherever he goes. Tottenham could be that destination, especially after they’ve missed out on the deal for Gibbs-White, because they want to strengthen in that position. “They’ve been interested in Grealish for a while, so that deal might finally come now. Gibbs-White staying at Forest is going to be a big blow, but they’ll have other targets in mind. If it’s not Grealish, there will be somebody else, but he is certainly a name on their list.”

Grealish to Tottenham

The Englishman, valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt, is comfortable playing in the CAM role and on the left flank. Moreover, he can provide cover in the box-to-box role in a midfield three.

Grealish hasn’t played in the last two seasons, and there is a question mark whether he can manage to showcase his best once again at the highest level, considering he is set to turn 30 soon.

Therefore, Tottenham might be better off exploring other options to strengthen the attacking midfield position. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.

Meanwhile, after appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager, Spurs have only purchased Mohammed Kudus. Other than that, they have made Mathys Tel’s loan move permanent.

They finished 17th in the Premier League last campaign, and with the new campaign less than three weeks away, they need to make more additions quickly to hand Frank the necessary tools to achieve success next season.